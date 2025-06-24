Ghana government announces new insurance package for fire service

Mr Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, the Minister of the Interior, has announced a new insurance package to boost the morale and provide security for personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

He said firefighters who suffered non-permanent injuries in the line of duty would receive GH¢50,000.0, while those with permanent injuries would receive GH¢100,000.00. The same amount would be paid in the event of the death of an officer on duty.

“Natural deaths while in Service will also attract an amount of GH¢50,000.00 benefit,” he added.

The Minister made the announcement during the Passing-Out Ceremony of Course 55 of the GNFS in Accra on Friday.

“This is just the beginning of efforts to improve firefighters’ welfare,” he said, and promised more support in terms of logistics and resources.

Mr Muntaka, touching on the rate of fire outbreaks in the country, revealed that the GNFS recorded 2,261 fire incidents in the first quarter of 2025, slightly lower than the 2,313 reported during the same period last year.

“Although this shows a 2.3 per cent reduction, these figures are alarming and call for stronger public commitment to fire prevention,” he stated.

The Minister raised concerns over the increasing number of prank calls made to the Fire Service’s emergency lines.

He noted that such calls wasted time and resources, delayed response to real emergencies, and could cost lives.

He appealed to the public, especially the youth, to treat emergency numbers seriously and responsibly.

A total of 1,658 recruits from Course 55 of the GNFS completed their training and officially took part in the Passing-Out Ceremony.

The Minister commended them for their resilience and discipline and urged them to serve the nation with integrity and professionalism.

The group, comprising 843 men and 815 women, underwent eight months of rigorous training that covered both classroom subjects and practical drills.

They studied fire science, electricity, breathing apparatus operations, first aid, fire prevention, building construction, physical fitness, and parade drills.

The training was designed to prepare them for real-life challenges of firefighting and emergency response.

The recruits showed off their skills and discipline during a colourful parade that impressed dignitaries and invited guests.

Four outstanding recruits were honoured for their exceptional performance during the passing-out parade.

They were Recruit Fireman (RFM), Samuel Kenneth Ayibontey, the Overall Best Recruit for excelling in both theory and practice, showing strong leadership and discipline, and RFM Anamfo Adombila, who emerged as the Best in Academics.

RFM Emmanuel Addo Ahunu received the Best in Foot Drill award, and RFW Anita Awaga was honoured for Best Conduct, standing out for her discipline and dedication throughout the course.

Source: GNA