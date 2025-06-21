Four public officials charged with corruption over seized rice containers

The Office of Special Prosecutor (OSP) has charged four public officers with alleged corruption after conspiring to hijack 10 containers of imported rice at Tema Port.

The accused persons are Issah Seidu, James Keck Osei, John Abban, and Peter Archibold Hyde.

They were charged for corruption of public officers, using public office for profit and attempt to commit the criminal offence of stealing.

The rice, imported from Thailand in 2022, was fraudulently claimed by Seidu using fake documents and a letter falsely issued from the Office of the Vice President.

Seidu, who works with the National Insurance Commission, and Osei, a former Director at the Vice President’s Secretariat, allegedly teamed up with two senior Customs officials Abban and Hyde to override customs processes and secure the goods.

Despite the rice being legally imported and duties paid, the group tried to auction the containers to Seidu.

Their plot collapsed after internal investigations and a High Court ruling exposed the scheme.

The four will be arraigned on Friday, June 27, 2025.

Source: GNA