NACOC, NIB destroy over 16,000kg of illicit drugs

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), in a joint operation with the National Investigation Bureau (NIB), has destroyed over 16,000 kilograms (kg) of illicit drugs.

The illicit drugs included cocaine, 113.348kg; heroine, 10.45kg; cannabis, 1934.273kg; methamphetamine- 2.00kg; MDMA (ecstasy), 0.644kg; Ketamine,1.099kg; Cathinone, 15.1kg; Codeine, Diclofenac, Hyergra, 11,500k, and 3,313kg seized cocaine from the NIB.

The destruction exercise was done at the Bundase Military Camp in the Ningo-Prampram District.

In attendance were officials from NACOC, NIB, EPA and the ambulance service.

The Ghana Standards Authority was also present to conduct on-site tests on the illicit drugs for additional verification before the public, following prior analysis already conducted at their facilities.

Brigadier-General Maxwell Obuba Mantey, Director-General, NACOC, said to commemorate the World Drug Day, and as part of the scheduled activities, the commission has destroyed a significant quantity of illicit drugs that were seized over the period and duly authorized for destruction by the courts.

He said: “We carried out this exercise today in your presence to demonstrate our transparency in addressing this menace. As a law-abiding institution, we ensured that the destruction took place in a safe and controlled environment”

“…With all necessary environmental protection measures strictly observed, your presence here allows us to show the nation, and indeed the world, the efforts we are making in this important fight.”

He added that the exercise also underscored the Commission’s unwavering commitment to the rule of law.

The Director-General advised the illicit drug traffickers to desist from such acts as they were unlawful and also a great disservice to the nation.

He said the commission would not stand by and allow the influx of illicit drugs that threatened to destroy the future of the youth, and that starting next month, they would launch targeted special operations to identify, pursue, and bring to justice those involved in this illegal trade.

Brigadier- General Mantey called for the full cooperation and support of the media so that perpetrators would be exposed and held accountable.

Mr. Alexander Twum-Barima, the Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, said the Commission has now established a collaboration with the Pharmacy Council, which had assured them that any pharmacy found dealing in these illicit drugs would be shut down and have its license revoked.

He advised all those involved to cease their activities immediately since the Commission had gathered extensive intelligence across multiple regions.

He said: “And you will not be aware of when or where enforcement will take place. We have gathered extensive intelligence across multiple regions, and you will not be aware of when or where enforcement will take place”

“Beginning next month, we will launch operations in various forms, targeting all identified locations, including shops and warehouses.”

Source: GNA