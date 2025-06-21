IMCC convenes high-level policy dialogue between Ghana and development partners  

The Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee (IMCC) on Decentralisation has organised a high-level policy dialogue aimed at strengthening cooperation on decentralisation between the Governments of Ghana, Switzerland and Germany.

Dr. Gameli Kewuribe Hoedoafia, the Executive Secretary of the IMCC, said, “We have called this high-level meeting to strengthen the relationship between Ghana and the Governments of Switzerland and Germany, particularly under the DACF–RFG programme.”

He said IMCC wanted to build on the existing relationship in support of Ghana’s decentralisation and development priorities and in recognition of the resilient support of both Switzerland and Germany, the only countries who are currently supporting the DACF-RFG.

He said the programme had enabled the construction of over 3000 infrastructural projects across the 261 MMDA’s.

Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister for Local Government, underscored the importance the Government of Ghana placed on decentralisation, adding, “The President prioritizes decentralisation.”

He noted, “The President is deeply committed to advancing decentralisation through several key reforms.”

These key reforms are the election of MMDCEs on a non-partisan basis to strengthen accountability and enhance citizen participation; a progressive increase in the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent to expand the fiscal space available to MMDAs.

Others are the finalisation and passage of the District Assemblies Borrowing Bill to empower assemblies to mobilise resources for development; and the deepened inclusion of Traditional Authorities and Religious Leaders to ensure their meaningful involvement in local governance.

Madam Simone Giger, the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Benin and Togo, reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to the decentralisation agenda, stating, “In our new Cooperation Programme with Ghana, Local Governance and Decentralisation is one of the three priority areas.”

She said Switzerland believed in the President’s vision and the Minister’s commitment.

But decentralisation cannot happen unless higher levels of government are willing to hand over real power and resources.

“Switzerland is walking the talk. Emphasising that they will support the sector with technical assistance, training, and hope to collaborate even further with the soon-to-be established University for local government studies,” he added.

The event had a symbolic signing of the bilateral agreement between Switzerland and Ghana with a mutual commitment to scale up cooperation, enhance capacity building, and align decentralisation efforts with Ghana’s national development goals.

Source: GNA