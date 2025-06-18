Ghana requires $6b to implement comprehensive flood control measures – Minister 

Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, the Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources, has estimated that Ghana needs $6 billion investment to implement a comprehensive flood control measures across the country.

Therefore, the government would embark on public-private partnerships and climate financing, as well as development partners’ support to realise the vision.

Mr Adjei, who made this known while delivering a statement on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday, said government remained committed to building a Ghana that was flood-resilient, climate-smart, and safe for all citizens.

The Minister made the statement in response to the perennial flooding across the country and measures being put in place to deal with the phenomenon.

“Mr. Speaker, my Ministry’s immediate priority is to address urgent flooding challenges, enhance existing drainage performance as well as improve community readiness,” he said.

He mentioned some measures the Ministry intends to roll-out including emergency desilting and drain cleaning in hotspots, strict enforcement of development controls, demolition of structures on waterways and public education campaigns on sanitation and flood risk.

It would also activate the Flood Early Warning System (FEWS) in collaboration with Ghana Meteorological and National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Ghana Hydrological Authority to minimise flood risks across the country.

“With the support of Parliament, stakeholders, and the public, we can turn this crisis into an opportunity to build sustainable, inclusive infrastructure and protect our environment,” the Minister stated.

Source: GNA