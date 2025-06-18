Ministry suspends Central Management System of National Service Authority 

The Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment has suspended the use of the Central Management System (CMS) of the National Service Authority (NSA) with immediate effect.

This is due to emerging concerns surrounding the digital infrastructure currently in use at the NSA.

A release issued by the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said this followed a directive from the Office of the President.

It stated, “This decisive step has been taken in the national interest to allow for a comprehensive technical and forensic review of the platform.”

The Ministry assured the public, especially National Service Personnel and stakeholders that measures were underway for the operation of the Authority to ensure it was not disrupted.

“Alternative systems and verification procedures are being reviewed to maintain smooth and transparent service delivery,” the release said.

It urged all National Service Persons and the public to remain calm and cooperative with the relevant institutions to undertake the necessary actions to safeguard the integrity of the NSA.

“Further update will be communicated in due course,” it concluded.

Source: GNA