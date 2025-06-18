Police arrests five robbery suspects

The Western Central Regional Police Command has arrested five suspects for armed robbery at a mining site at Dompim in the Western Region.

Preliminary investigations established that the five armed men attacked the mining site, robbing workers of gold concentrate amidst gunfire.

A press release issued by the Police Public Affairs Unit and copied the Ghana News Agency said, “One of the suspects, Akwasi Abban, was arrested at the scene by workers at the site while the others escaped.”

“Suspect Akwasi Abban admitted to the robbery and mentioned the site foreman, Ebenezer Soore, as the person who provided information to the robbery syndicate.”

This led to the arrest of Soore as well as three of the accomplices: Elijah Arthur alias Possible, Elisha Arthur alias Skonzy, David Agyarko alias Big Man. The three suspects were arrested on June 2, 2025.

“All the suspects had since been put before court and remanded into prison custody,” the release said.

Source: GNA