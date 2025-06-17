Vivo Energy MD encourages customers to reduce plastic use   

In an effort to raise awareness on the harmful impact of plastic waste on the environment, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana (Shell Licensee), Mr. Christian Li, has encouraged customers to adopt more sustainable habits in their daily lives.

It was during a customer engagement activity at the Airport Shell service station in Accra, held in commemoration of World Environment Day.

Mr. Li, together with employees of Vivo Energy Ghana, distributed branded eco-friendly reusable glass bottles to customers.

The initiative aimed to encourage the reduction of single-use plastics and highlight the importance of making environmentally responsible choices.

Speaking to customers at the forecourt, Mr. Li said: “Our purpose here today is together-with you to make a conscious decision to reduce the plastic use, starting with this reusable bottle. Let it be a symbol of our commitment to protecting our environment. Together, through small daily actions, we can create a lasting impact and build a cleaner, greener Ghana for future generations.”

This initiative formed part of Vivo Energy Ghana’s broader environmental campaign, seeking to educate the public on the dangers of plastic pollution and promote simple, practical solutions that individuals could adopt.

The reusable bottles, distributed freely to customers, served as a reminder of the importance of reducing plastic waste.

Mr. Li also highlighted the urgency of addressing environmental degradation, noting that plastic pollution was a growing issue, emphasising that collective effort was essential in reversing the damage done and protecting the country’s natural resources for future generations.

Employees of Vivo Energy Ghana who participated in the exercise also took time to interact with customers, sharing tips on sustainable living and encouraging them to adopt environmentally friendly habits such as recycling, reusing containers, and avoiding single-use plastics where possible.

The activity was well received by customers, many of whom praised Vivo Energy Ghana for its leadership in environmental advocacy and its practical approach to sustainability.

This year’s World Environment Day was celebrated globally on the theme “Beat Plastic Pollution,” a call that aligns closely with Vivo Energy’s sustainability agenda.

The reusable bottle distribution is one of several initiatives Vivo Energy Ghana has launched in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production and Goal 13: Climate Action.

Source: GNA