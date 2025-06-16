Ghana begins immediate evacuation of citizens from Iran – Minister

The Government of Ghana has commenced the urgent evacuation of its nationals from the Islamic Republic of Iran following the intensification of hostilities between Iran and Israel.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, described the decision to evacuate Ghanaians as a measure to safeguard lives amid growing instability.

“The Mahama Administration, in the interest of protecting Ghanaian lives, has decided to immediately evacuate Ghanaians living in Iran following an escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict,” he said.

As part of the emergency response, Ghana’s embassy in Tehran has been closed with immediate effect to ensure the safety of diplomatic staff.

The evacuation, being carried out via Iran’s land borders, includes all categories of Ghanaian nationals —diplomats, students, professionals, and others residing in the country.

The Ministry further indicated that it was closely monitoring the unfolding situation in Israel and will soon provide an update on Ghana’s next steps.

In the meantime, operations at Ghana’s embassy in Tel Aviv have been scaled down significantly.

Mr Ablakwa added, “We have instructed that embassy operations in Tel Aviv be reduced to the barest minimum, and all Ghanaians in Israel must maintain close communication with our consular department.”

The government assured the public that every effort is being made to protect Ghanaian lives and keep citizens safe amid the crisis.

On June 13, 2025, Israel launched a major preemptive military operation, striking over 100 high-value targets across Iran.

These included military command centers, missile production facilities, nuclear research sites, and homes of senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials.

According to official and intelligence-linked sources, Israel used a combination of airstrikes, long-range drones, and cyber sabotage.

Iranian authorities confirmed that several senior military and nuclear personnel were killed, including IRGC commander Hossein Salami and nuclear scientist Fereydoun Abbasi.

The strikes also damaged critical infrastructure in Tehran and western Iran, leading to hundreds of civilian casualties.

In response, Iran launched a retaliatory operation on the same day, named “Operation True Promise III”, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and deploying over 100 drones toward major Israeli cities including Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Beersheba.

Israel’s Iron Dome and David’s Sling defense systems intercepted a majority of the incoming threats, but some managed to hit residential areas, killing at least 24 people and injuring nearly 500, according to Israeli emergency services.

Iran claims the Israeli strikes killed over 220 people, including military personnel and civilians, with more than 1,200 injured. It also reported damage to several oil facilities and military compounds.

The flare-up follows years of mounting tension over Iran’s nuclear programme, Israeli covert sabotage inside Iran, and Iran’s support for groups like Hezbollah and Palestinian factions.

This latest direct confrontation is the first time both states have openly targeted each other’s territory with full-scale missile and air campaigns.

While diplomatic efforts are underway behind the scenes, both governments have signaled readiness for further escalation if provoked.

The international community, including the United States, European Union, and the UN Security Council, has called for de-escalation and a return to diplomacy.

Mr Ablakwa In a firm diplomatic appeal, reiterated the Government of Ghana’s call on both Israel and Iran to de-escalate tensions and return to the path of dialogue.

“The Government of Ghana reiterates its demand on both parties to pursue diplomatic options and end hostilities,” the Foreign Minister stressed.

Source: GNA