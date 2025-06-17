Ex-convict jailed three years for stealing three guns 

A 20-year-old ex-convict, Latif Abubakar, has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by the Asante Akropong Circuit Court in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District for stealing three guns.

Latif, who previously served a one-year jail term for stealing in 2022 following a conviction by the Twedie District Court, pleaded guilty to the latest charge and was convicted on his own plea.

Presenting the facts of the case, Police Chief Inspector Anthony Ohene Gyan told the court presided over by Mrs. Gloria Mensah Bonsu that both the convict and the complainant, Nana Kwame Agyei, a blacksmith, reside at Nkawie-Panin in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality.

According to the prosecution, on April 25, 2025, three individuals brought their guns to the complainant’s workshop for repairs.

However, on May 23, at about 0530 hours, the complainant discovered that the guns had been stolen and promptly lodged a complaint with the Nkawie Police.

Following a public announcement about the missing weapons, a witness came forward and reported having seen Latif with a white sack believed to contain the guns around 0200 hours that same day.

With support from some local youth, the police tracked and arrested Latif at his hideout.

In his caution statement, he admitted to the crime and led officers to retrieve the stolen firearms, which he had hidden under his bed.

Upon completion of investigations, he was charged with stealing and arraigned before the court, which handed him a three-year custodial sentence.

Source: GNA