No suppression of investigative journalism for judiciary’s image – Justice Dzamefe

Supreme Court nominee Justice Senyo Dzamefe, has expressed his stance on the delicate balance between judicial integrity and freedom of the press.

During his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday in Parliament House, Accra, he emphasized that “he would not recommend suppressing investigative journalism, even if it is to safeguard the judiciary’s image.”

“Mr Chairman, generally, I wouldn’t recommend repression. Any investigative journalist who wants to do a thorough job, once it’s true, why would I recommend suppression? Once it’s fair, fine,” he told the Committee.

Justice Dzamefe’s comments come amidst concerns about the relations between the judiciary and the press.

According to reports, Justice Dzamefe had previously expressed a different view on investigative journalism, particularly regarding Mr Anas Aremeyaw Anas’, an Investigative Journalist, exposé on corruption within the judiciary.

In 2019, it is alleged that Justice Dzamefe observed that the judiciary’s dignity had been reduced after allowing the public screening of Mr Anas’ investigative piece, which exposed top judges receiving bribes.

Justice Dzamefe is one of the seven Justices of the Court of Appeal nominated by President John Dramani Mahama for consideration and appointment to the Supreme Court of Ghana.

The nominations are subject to approval by Parliament.

The nominees are Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Justice Senyo Dzamefe and Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo.

The others are Justice Philip Bright Mensah, Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo and Justice Hafisata Amaleboba

Source: GNA