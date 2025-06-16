VRA cautions against farming, building within 280ft Volta Lake contour

The Volta River Authority (VRA) has urged Municipal and District Assemblies and traditional leaders to strictly halt farming and construction within the 280-foot contour of Volta Lake to prevent environmental degradation and safeguard public safety.

The area, identified as flood-prone and environmentally sensitive, must be preserved to safeguard both the environment and power generation.

The warning was delivered during an emergency preparedness and environmental sustainability stakeholder engagement workshop held in Asesewa, in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region.

Mr. Jonathan Hagan, Manager for Sustainability at the VRA, explained that the 280ft contour represents the highest water level recorded on the Volta Lake following the construction of the Akosombo Dam.

He pointed out that during the rainy season, water levels rise substantially, flooding parts of the land within the 280ft mark, making it unsafe and unsuitable for settlement or farming.

“Over the years, especially during the rainy season, water levels rise significantly and flood parts of the land within the 280ft mark,” Mr. Hagan said. “Any form of development – whether farming or infrastructure, in this zone threatens power generation, ecosystems, and local livelihoods.”

He also noted that some people tended to encroach on the land during the dry season, mistaking the dry, bare riparian zones for abandoned land.

“But that land is not vacant; it is a waterway. When the lake reaches its high-water mark or when it spills over, all properties and crops within that zone will be submerged,” he added.

To prevent further encroachment, the VRA has installed demarcation pillars in communities such as Akateng, Fantem, Abotoase, Botokope, and Dzemeni to clearly mark the 280ft boundary line.

Additionally, Mr. Hagan revealed that the authority was piloting bamboo planting projects in Salaga, Yeji, Kwame Danso, and Afram Plains.

He explained that bamboo, being a fast-growing plant that stabilizes soil, would serve as an effective natural barrier to protect the high-water boundary.

Mr. Francis Abban, VRA’s Communications Manager, underscored the legal framework underpinning these restrictions.

He cited Section 27(2)(g) of the Volta River Development Act, 1961 (Act 46), as amended, and the State Lands (Volta River Flooded Areas) Instrument, 1974 (E.I. 98), which collectively designate about 2,600 square miles of land as submerged at maximum water levels, making any development there illegal.

He also stressed the importance of Ghana’s Buffer Zone Policy, which aims to preserve vegetation along water bodies to maintain water quality. “The recommended buffer width beyond the 280ft mark is between 10 and 60 meters,” he said.

Upper Manya Krobo District Chief Executive, Mr. Kwesi Lawer, acknowledged the challenges posed by upstream activities like farming along riverbanks.

“We will ensure that lands within the contour are left fallow, and where there are no trees, afforestation will be pursued to prevent erosion and protect the dam,” he said.

He announced that, with support from the VRA, Forestry Commission, and Agriculture Department, the District Assembly would establish a task force comprising community members to monitor and prevent illegal activities, as well as oversee reforestation efforts.

The DCE condemned poor physical planning, citing the recent submergence of the Akateng market, which was wrongly built on the contour line.

“During my tenure, no development will be allowed on the 280ft contour line. What happened at Akateng must never happen again,” he declared.

The VRA’s call for compliance aligns with ongoing efforts to balance human development with environmental preservation and sustainable power generation, ensuring the long-term safety and health of the Volta Lake ecosystem.

Source: GNA