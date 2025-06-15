Two fined GH¢1,560 for stealing, dishonestly receiving 

The Tarkwa District Court One has fined two persons, Emmanuel Tawiah, labourer; and Ibrahim Mohammed, businessman, a total of GH¢1,560 for stealing and dishonestly receiving.

They pleaded guilty, and each person was expected to pay a fine of GH¢780 or in default serve three months imprisonment each.

Prosecuting, Police Sergeant Enoch Assan-Donkoh, told the court presided over by Mr Charles Owusu Nsiah that the complainant, Gilbert Adom Mensah, worked with the AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine, and the accused persons were residents of Mile 7 in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality.

He said the Iduapriem Mine has been experiencing series of diesel theft within the company’s premises.

The prosecutor said based on this information, the youth of Mile 7 formed a watchdog committee to patrol the town so they would apprehend those behind the criminal activity.

Sergeant Assan-Donkoh said on January 15, 2025, around 2:00 am, Michael Boamah, who was a member of the watchdog committee while patrolling, saw Tawiah and one Arhin at large, with a jerry can of diesel each.

He said Boamah suspected the diesel were stolen, followed Tawiah and Arhin to Mohammed’s house, where he confronted them, but they were not able to provide any convincing answer.

Prosecution said Boamah informed the other committee members, and they arrested the accused persons with the assistance of police operation officers at Iduapriem Mine.

He said the two were handed over to the police with the jerry cans of diesel, and both were re-arrested and detained for investigation.

Sergeant Assan-Donkoh said during investigation, the police discovered that Tawiah and Arhin conspired and siphoned diesel from parked machines at Amax Yard within Iduapriem Mine’s concession, and they subsequently sold same to Mohammed.

Source: GNA