Emissions Levy remains unimplemented despite Parliamentary approval – Deputy Minister 

Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko, the Deputy Minister of Finance, has revealed that the previous administration failed to implement the Emissions Levy despite securing parliamentary approval for it.

According to him, practical challenges hindered the rollout of the levy, resulting in no revenue being collected.

Mr Ampem Nyarko made the revelation in an address to Parliament.

“Mr Speaker, although the legislative groundwork for the levy was completed, practical challenges hindered its rollout, resulting in no revenue being collected,” he told Parliament.

The Emissions Levy was introduced to reduce carbon emissions and promote environmental sustainability but faced strong resistance from vehicle owners and business operators who argued that it increased their cost of living and doing business.

As a result, Parliament repealed both the Emissions Levy and the Betting Tax on Wednesday, March 26, a move widely welcomed by businesses and industry stakeholders.

The government’s decision to scrap these taxes was part of a broader effort to alleviate financial strain on operations and livelihoods.

Source: GNA