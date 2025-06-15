Ghana validates first National E-Commerce Strategy

The Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), has validated Ghana’s first National E-Commerce Strategy.

The validation, which was done at a stakeholder workshop in Accra on Thursday, marks a major milestone in the country’s efforts to use digital trade for inclusive economic growth and transformation.

The event brought together senior government officials, private sector actors, academia, civil society organisations, and development partners to review and endorse the draft strategy, which outlines key actions to address structural and trade-related barriers in Ghana’s e-commerce space.

A joint press release by the Ministry and UNCTAD explained that the strategy sought to empower micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), promote decent job creation, enhance social inclusion, and support economic diversification through a more vibrant and inclusive digital economy.

The initiative follows an eTrade Readiness Assessment (eT Ready) conducted by UNCTAD in response to a 2023 request by the Ministry.

The assessment, published in November 2023, highlighted policy gaps and development opportunities in Ghana’s e-commerce ecosystem.

The Ministry subsequently requested UNCTAD’s technical assistance in March 2024 to develop a comprehensive national e-commerce roadmap.

Speaking at the workshop, Mr Sampson Ahi, the Deputy Minister of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, said the strategy was both ambitious and practical, aiming to build trust in the digital space, improve logistics and digital payment systems, support MSMEs, and ensure equitable access for women and rural communities.

“It is the beginning of a coordinated national effort to make e-commerce work for all Ghanaians,” he added.

As part of the implementation efforts, the Ministry, in collaboration with its partners, is establishing an E-Commerce and Digital Trade National Steering Committee.

The multi-stakeholder body, comprising representatives from the public and private sectors, academia and civil society, will oversee the implementation and ensure policy coherence across sectors.

UNCTAD’s support for the strategy falls under a broader joint UN programme aimed at leveraging digital ecosystems to enhance MSME productivity.

The programme is jointly implemented with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and coordinated by the UN Resident Coordinator’s Office (UNRCO).

The Joint SDG Fund Digital Transformation Round (2023) funds it.

The draft strategy was shaped through a participatory process, including national dialogues in June 2024 and extensive stakeholder consultations through October and November.

The process strengthened inter-ministerial coordination and deepened public-private engagement in Ghana’s digital economy discourse.

Mr Torbjörn Fredriksson, Head of the E-Commerce and Digital Economy Branch at UNCTAD, lauded Ghana’s commitment to building an inclusive and forward-looking digital economy.

“UNCTAD is proud to support this process, which not only aligns with national development goals but also strengthens the digital capabilities of MSMEs as engines of growth and job creation,” he added.

The validation of the National E-Commerce Strategy marks a pivotal step in positioning the country to capitalise on opportunities within the global digital economy.

