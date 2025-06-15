Mahama assures Dagbon, Northern Region of fair share of national cake 

President John Dramani Mahama on Friday assured the Overlord of Dagbon Ya-Na Abukari II and his Kingdom, as well as the Northern Region of their fair share of the national cake.

He reiterated that the development of Dagbon and the entire Northern Region remains a central priority for his government.

“I wish to reaffirm my commitment to the social and economic transformation of northern Ghana, rooted in partnership with traditional authorities and anchored in direct, practical investment,” President Mahama stated during a courtesy call on him by the Overlord of Dagbon at the Presidency.

The Ya-Na and his routine of paramount chiefs were at the Presidency to congratulate President Mahama on his resounding victory in the December 7, 2024, general election.

The President said in the 2025 Budget Statement, the government outline specific interventions to accelerate growth, to promote equity, and deepen inclusion in northern Ghana.

Touching on agriculture and food security, the President said under the Northern Savannah Economic Transformation Programme, over 10,000 hectares of irrigated land was to be developed in the Nasia, Dungu, and Bulung programme areas.

This project, he said, was expected to create jobs for over 8,000 young farmers and boost the production of rice, maize, and soya beans.

He said they were targeting three crops, rice, maize, and soya bean; stating that it was designed to turn the Northern Region into a major agro-industrial hub, with Yendi, Savelugu, and Karaga as key agribusiness processing centres.

The President said additionally, they would invest to strengthen the shea and cashew value chains, with expanded processing centres in Tamale and market linkages in Tolon and Zabzugu.

This, he said would benefit thousands of rural women and provide sustainable livelihoods rooted in their traditional knowledge systems.

The President recalled that he launched the National Apprenticeship Programme in Tamale; stating that youth development was at the heart of their national rebirth.

He said the 2025 budget had provided adequate funding for the take-off of the National Apprenticeship Programme, which was being rolled out in partnership with vocational institutions and the private sector across the country.

The President said over 5,000 youths from the Northern Region were expected to be trained in employable skills such as carpentry, welding, tailoring, shea butter processing, and agribusiness.

These efforts, he said, aligned with the government’s broader vision of the 24-Hour Economy strategy, which would provide new job opportunities and extended business hours across agro-processing logistics and community.

“I look forward to launching a pilot 24-hour economic zone in the Northern Region”.

With regards to health, President Mahama reiterated their commitment to the health sector was equally strong.

He said under the Savannah Health Investment Plan, they were commencing the rehabilitation of the Yendi Municipal Hospital and building two new CHPS compounds (Community-based Health Planning and Services compound) at Nakpache and Kwanjaga.

He said the government was also deploying 30 additional community nurses across rural Dagbon by December this year, which was linked to their programme policy framework called Mahama Cares, which guarantees access to basic health care for every Ghanaian, irrespective of location or income.

On infrastructure, the President said they were investing in the Northern Roads Improvement Corridor, which includes upgrading the Tamale-Yendi-Tatale Corridor.

He said Feeder Roads connecting San, Gusegwu, Saboba, and Bumbuna would also be improved to enhance mobility for farmers and traders.

He said under the Big Push, they were going to complete the remaining segments of the Eastern Corridor Road project.

“The people of Dagbon have waited long for peace, and so now they deserve progress and development,” he said.

“The time for promises has passed. What we must now deliver is the results. Our people deserve water, roads, schools, clinics, and jobs. The northern region cannot remain a symbol of poverty while being a source of national pride,” he said.

To this end, he said the Community Infrastructure Development Fund, launched in 2025, would finance water and sanitation projects in 50 underserved communities in Dagbon; namely Kpatenga, Lugni, Nakpanduri, while small town water systems were planned for Wulensi and Bimbilla.

He said the Yendi water supply system would also be executed, stating that they had been offered funds by the European Union to execute the Yendi water supply system, as well as the Tamale water expansion project, which includes Damongo, the Savannah Regional Capital.

On his part, Yaa Naa Abukari entreated President Mahama to continue this path of visionary leadership that was prioritizing people-centred policies to ensure that the needs and welfare of Ghanaians remained at the forefront of decision-making.

Source: GNA