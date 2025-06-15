Climate change impact, a looming national crisis

The impacts of climate change are well felt in the country, as rising temperatures and unpredictable rainfall patterns alter the rhythms of farming.

That is threatening the socio-economic livelihoods of people who mostly depend on farming activities for their upkeep and survival.

Climate change

Climate change refers to the long-term warming of the planet due to an increase in average global temperatures.

This warming is primarily caused by human activities that release greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, into the atmosphere, leading to a range of negative impacts on the environment, human health and the economy.

Impact on agriculture

In Ghana’s agricultural sector, the consequences of climate change are blunt as frequent and intense extreme weather events of heat waves, droughts, storms, and floods damaged crops and disrupted farming cycles.

Loss of biodiversity, ecosystem disruption, and damage to natural habitats are further exacerbating the challenges many farmers are experiencing.

Consequences

As the climate continues changing, the health and well-being of many Ghanaian farmers and their communities are also being impacted.

Climate change has far-reaching consequences, including environmental impacts like loss of biodiversity, ecosystem disruption, and damage to natural habitats.

The devastating impact of climate change on the nation’s agricultural sector is pushing many farmers into poverty.

Unpredictable weather and rainfall patterns, characterized by downpours and associated flooding as well as prolonged droughts, are wreaking havoc on crops, leading to reduced yields and food insecurity.

Farmers are struggling to adapt to the changing climate as downpours flood and destroy their crops.

In fact, the impacts of climate change are far-reaching, and farmers need alternative livelihood opportunities.

Scenario

The heart touching story of a 17-year-old girl, Aisha from Kundugu, aroused the emotions of participants at the second Biennial Media Forum on Natural Resources, Environment, Climate Change and Science (BiM-NECS 2) held in Kumasi.

It illustrates the harsh reality faced by many families as her (Aisha) parents who depend on peasant farming for their livelihood struggle to meet the daily upkeep of the family due to climate change impact.

Madam Afuah Serwah Akoto Prempeh, the Principal Manager of Proforest, and climate expert shared the story of Aisha, saying many families, like Aisha, struggle to make ends meet.

She said the inability to afford school fees and learning materials has forced many children to drop out of school and thereby limiting their opportunities and perpetuating the cycle of poverty.

Internal migration

Due to climate change impacts, many families are forced to migrate from rural to urban towns to search for better opportunities.

However, they often find themselves in difficult situations and they are mostly forced to live in precarious conditions, unable to afford housing.

The lack of job opportunities and unfamiliarity with urban life further exacerbates their challenges.

Loss of livelihoods

The continuous loss of economic livelihoods and income sources due to climate change impacts is having a rippling effect on local communities as families that over-relied on farming find it difficult to adapt.

As their traditional way of life threatens, the emotional toll of uncertainty calls for urgent action to mitigate climate change impacts and sustain the economic livelihoods of farmers.

Poverty

According to Mad Prempeh, research showed that climate change could push an additional one million people into poverty if urgent action was not taken.

She said household incomes could be reduced, by up to 40 percent by 2050, and the nation required about $2 billion annually to mitigate climate change impacts.

BiM-NECS Forum/Media contribution

The BiM-NECS forum provided a common platform for media practitioners to reflect on their role in governance of natural resources, environment, climate change, and science.

It focused on contributing to building a sustainable future for the nation by engaging in honest discourses, identifying gaps, and proffering solutions as well as giving voices to the minority and the marginalized.

Action

The challenges posed by climate change on farming activities remain enormous in ensuring a sustainable future for farmers, families and communities.

That calls for climate-resilient agriculture practices for farmers to adapt to changing weather patterns, improve crop yields and help build a resilient future.

A farmer’s experience

Mr Adusei Poku, a cocoa farmer, observed that mitigating climate change impact in the country requires prioritization of climate-resilient agriculture, improved water management, and providing farmers with the needed support to adapt.

That he added could be achieved through implementation of climate-smart agriculture practices, developing infrastructure to manage water resources effectively, and providing training, resources, and financial assistance to farmers.

Mr Poku said: “taking proactive measures, Ghana can reduce the vulnerability of her agricultural sector and protect the livelihoods of farmers”.

Way forward

In fact, tackling climate change impacts requires a global response of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning to renewable energy sources, and implementation of realistic adaptation and mitigation measures.

More so, there is an urgent need for collective action to tackle the nation’s environmental challenges.

Recommendable practices including agroforestry, agriculture conservation, as well as building resilience in the face of climate change remain unparalleled.

Water management systems need to be developed to optimize water use for farmers to increase incomes and reduce poverty.

With that food security would be guaranteed as farmers produce more crops to meet the needs of the population.

The agricultural sector would be more sustainable for farmers to conserve natural resources and reduce environmental degradation.

This reporter believes that with concerted effort from government, civil society, media and the private sector, the impacts of climate change can be tackled to guarantee a more sustainable food system for the unborn generations.

By Regina Benneh

Source: GNA