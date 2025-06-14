Trump administration to expand travel ban on 36 more countries including Ghana

Ghana will soon be on a list of additional 36 countries banned from travelling to the US by the Trump administration, according to the Washington Post citing an internal memo.

According to the report, the memo signed by Secretary of State, Marco Rubio and sent to US diplomats today, Saturday June 14, 2025 says the governments of the countries on the list have 60 days to meet Department of State requirements.

Two weeks ago Trump signed an order which restricts the nationals of Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo-Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from entering the US.

Nationals from another seven countries – Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela – will face partial travel restrictions.

President Trump said the list could be revised if “material improvements” were made, while other countries could be added as “threats emerge around the world”.

According to the memo, the State Department alleged that some of the countries mentioned have not met various benchmarks, such as “no competent or cooperative central government authority” to provide reliable identity documents or a large number of citizens who have violated the terms of their visas.

The full list of countries include: Angola; Antigua and Barbuda; Benin; Bhutan; Burkina Faso; Cabo Verde; Cambodia; Cameroon; Côte d’Ivoire; Democratic Republic of Congo; Djibouti; Dominica; Ethiopia; Egypt; Gabon; Gambia; Nigeria; Ghana; Kyrgyzstan; Liberia; Malawi; Mauritania; Niger; Saint Kitts and Nevis; Saint Lucia; Sao Tome and Principe; Senegal; South Sudan; Syria; Tanzania; Tonga; Tuvalu; Uganda; Vanuatu; Zambia; and Zimbabwe.

By Emmanuel K Dogbevi