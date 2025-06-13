Twyford Ghana Ceramics says it’s invested over GH¢3m in corporate social responsibility

Twyford Ghana Ceramics has demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the community, investing more than GH¢3 million in corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

The remarkable gesture has benefited over 200 entities including local schools, communities, government agencies, and military bases across Ghana.

Mr Lorry Li, Managing Director of Twyford Ghana, who disclosed this to the GNA, said the company’s CSR efforts were not only a testament to its dedication to social responsibility but also served as a shining example for China-Ghana relations.

According to him, Twyford Ghana Ceramics’ actions demonstrated the positive impact that foreign investors could have on local communities.

He said as a responsible corporate citizen, Twyford Ghana Ceramics has consistently shown its commitment to supporting the communities it operated in.

‘This significant investment in CSR initiatives is a clear indication of the company’s dedication to making a positive difference in the lives of Ghanaians”, he stated.

He said recently, the company donated some sanitary wares to some schools and the Takoradi Air Force Base as well as washing basins and toilet seats to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) for the refurbishment of its bungalow in Takoradi.

Mr David Wei, Business Manager of the company, hinted that the company’s achievements have not gone unnoticed.

He recounted that the company had received recognition for its outstanding contributions to the community, including being awarded the “2024 Most Outstanding Manufacturing Company” at the Paa Grant Medals for Business Excellence Awards.

It was also awarded the “2024 Most Outstanding Ceramics Manufacturing Company”, and the “2024 Most Outstanding Export Company”.

He announced that the company’s efforts to promote social responsibility and community development served as a model for other foreign investors in Ghana to follow adding, “As Twyford Ghana Ceramics continues to grow and thrive, its commitment to CSR will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on the communities it serves.”

According to Mr Wei, the awards not only served as recognition for Twyford Ghana Ceramics but also as a motivating force.

He emphasised that the company would continue to benchmark against top enterprises, strive for growth, and deliver higher-quality products and services.

He added that the company aims to strengthen its presence in Ghana, lead industry advancement, and enhance the well-being of consumers, partners, and employees.

Source: GNA