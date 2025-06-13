Ghana inaugurates National Integrity Awards Scheme to promote honesty

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on Thursday, inaugurated a 13-member National Integrity Awards Committee, to promote integrity, honesty, and ethical conduct among Ghanaians.

The committee comprised diverse members, including religious leaders, anti-corruption institutions, government agencies, civil society organisations, and private sector representatives.

Speaker Bagbin, who is the interim chairperson, during the inauguration of the Committee at Parliament House, stated that the Committee’s establishment was a bold step towards promoting a culture of integrity in Ghana, with a focus on recognising individuals and institutions that had demonstrated exceptional commitment to integrity and ethical conduct.

The Speaker was hopeful that the Committee would perform its responsibilities to the expectation of all Ghanaians, emphasising the importance of recognising and celebrating individuals who have upheld integrity, ethics, and the rule of law.

Speaker Bagbin remarked: “We need to celebrate what is right and denounce what is wrong with equal vigor.

“The committee’s work will likely have a lasting impact on the country, inspiring present and future generations to uphold integrity as a core value”.

Other members of the Committee are: Justice William Atuguba, a retired Supreme Court Judge, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Dr Mohammed Marzuq Abubakari, Personal Assistant to the National Chief Imam, Professor Akosua K. Darkwah, President of Network for Women’s Rights in Ghana, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, President of the National House of Chiefs, who doubles as Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anwiaso, and Nana Amponsah Dokua III, President of Queen Mothers’ Platform (Ghana), who doubles as Paramount Queen Mother of the Osudoku Traditional Area.

Other members are: Right Reverend Dr Lieutenant Colonel Bliss Divine Kofi Agbeko (RTD), Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Mrs Beauty Emefa Narteh, Executive Secretary of the Anti-Corruption Coalition, Madam Mary Awelana Addah, Executive Director of Transparency International Ghana, Mr Daniel Nii Korley Botchway, President of the National Union of Ghana Students, Nana Osei-Bonsu, Executive Director of the Private Enterprises Federation, and Mr Joseph Whittal, Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice.

The National Integrity Awards Scheme, according to the Speaker of Parliament, is a strategic initiative to enhance the ethical conduct of public officeholders and promote good governance, transparency, and accountability.

Source: GNA