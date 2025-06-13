Police arrest two suspected cocoa smugglers  

The Central Regional Police Command have arrested two individuals for attempting to smuggle 250 bags of cocoa beans out of the country.

The arrests occurred during a targeted, intelligence-driven operation in Elmina last Sunday, June 8, 2025.

According to a police statement, the operation was launched following a tip-off received two weeks earlier about a syndicate involved in smuggling cocoa beans and illicit drugs from Elmina to neighbouring countries.

The statement said at about 1100 hours on Sunday, June 8, the police intercepted a Hyundai Mighty truck with registration number CR 726-25, loaded with 250 bags of cocoa beans, driven by Andy Kwofie, one of the suspects.

When questioned, Kwofie named Francis Armah as the intended recipient, who allegedly would be transporting the cocoa by sea to other countries.

According to the police, Armah was arrested later that evening and the truck impounded at the Regional Police Headquarters in Cape Coast.

Both suspects are in custody and helping with investigations.

Source: GNA