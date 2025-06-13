Six persons arrested over alleged fake $1m discharged  

Six persons who were busted and arraigned over alleged fake one million dollars at Abokobi, have been discharged by an Accra Circuit Court.

The trial Judge, Mrs Susan Eduful, discharged the accused because the court lacked jurisdiction over the matter.

The accused are Abdel Razak Djidonou, a 44 -year-old Consultant, Simon Mbillam, a property agent, Mohammed Ibrahim, a 62-year-old contractor, Prince Pius, a 44-year-old businessman, George Bonsu, a 64-year-old driver and Chief Toni Silas, a 53-year-old businessman.

One Dr Jamal, another suspect, is at large.

The accused charged with conspiracy to commit crime and forgery, uttering or possession of forged notes had their pleas preserved because investigations were ongoing.

Accused persons’ counsel, Mr Andrew Vortia, prayed for bail for the accused persons after recounting to the court how his clients had been subjected to facial and body injuries.

The facts before the court are that complainant is a Ukrainian businessman.

On June 8, 2025, the Police received information that some National Security Operatives had arrested the accused persons for possessing one green trunk and a “Ghana must go” bag with forged dollars.

The accused persons were handed over to the Police together with the exhibits (forged dollar notes).

During investigations, it was found out that the accused persons conspired and lured the complainant from Germany to Ghana under the pretext of offering the forged dollar notes which they claimed amounted to one million dollars for the complainant to airlift to Austria for investment.

The accused persons are alleged to have charged and received payment of $10,000 as “appointment fee” from the complainant.

After receiving the money, the accused persons convened a meeting at their warehouse at Abokobi with the complainant.

Luck eluded them when the National Security Operatives arrested them.

Source: GNA