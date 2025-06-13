If the power of Speaker is fully invoked, it could be of serious danger to career progression of MPs – Bagbin

Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, has cautioned members of Parliament (MPs) to respect the authority of the Speaker of Parliament regardless of who is presiding at any point in proceedings.

“Honourable Members, I don’t need to talk to you about the powers of the Speaker. They are clearly stated in the law. “If you read the Parliament Act 1965 and the Standing Orders of the House, they are actually colossal, and if fully applied, could be of serious danger to the career progression of Members of Parliament,” Bagbin stated.

Speaker Bagbin gave the advice in reference to the chaotic scenes on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, June 10, over the First Deputy Speaker’s refusal to allow Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, the NPP Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore to read a statement on the floor of the House.

The Speaker reminded the legislators that the Speaker’s ruling on the floor was final, and the law had provided appropriate avenues to contest the Speaker’s rulings within proper procedure, and not through confrontation and verbal abuse.

Speaker Bagbin remarked: “Even a dog is obeyed in office. When we sit here, we are not saints, we are fallible, but there is a good reason we are called Right Honourable and you are called only Honourable.

He charged the MPs to respect the rules and regulations guiding the business of the House and refrain from unparliamentary conduct that could tarnish the image of Parliament.

“The Parliament of Ghana is highly ranked globally. People respect us. So, we are well branded and marketed globally, and it inures to your benefit,” Speaker Bagbin noted.

Speaker Bagbin remarked: “So, in your own interest, you have to conform to this advice. I am getting to the end of my career, you are now starting, and so, allow the old man to mentor you properly”.

Speaker Bagbin referenced himself who has had the opportunity to serve in various prominent positions in parliamentary associations on the continent and at the international level, respectively.

Speaker Bagbin stated that he currently chaired all speakers in Africa and the immediate past president of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, comprising 182 Parliaments.

Speaker Bagbin used the opportunity to educate the legislators about the procedures for filing a statement on the floor of the House.

The Speaker cautioned all legislators who were involved in the chaotic incident not to descend into those low levels again and thus entreated them to study the rules and regulations of the House.

Source: GNA