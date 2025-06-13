Mahama requests clemency for shut radio stations  

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation to liaise with the National Communications Authority (NCA) to immediately restore the broadcast of 64 radio stations affected by the regulator’s action.

A statement issued by Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in-charge of Government Communications, said the President believes that regulatory compliance must take into account the need to uphold and enhance media freedom, and that requiring radio stations to shut down while awaiting the regularisation of their authorisation could limit the space for expressing such freedoms.

It said the President had asked the Minister to work with the NCA on a reasonable timeframe within which the affected stations should regularise their authorisation.

Source: GNA