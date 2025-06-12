Court grants fake doctor GH¢100,000.00 bail

An Accra Circuit Court has granted GH¢100,000.00 bail to Frederick Papa Kow-Assifuah, the fake doctor who was arrested at Kasoa Crispo in the Central Region, with two sureties to be justified.

The sureties should be justified with a landed property while the land’s certificate should be deposited with the Court’s Registry.

Kow-Assifuah, a 30-year-old trader, denied he wilfully and falsely used the title “Dr,’’ professing to practice medicine without being registered and defrauding six people.

He is to return to the Court on June 25, 2025.

Chief Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, giving the facts, said Madam Genevieve Appau Tete, Madam Sandra Boateng and Madam Sandra Ewuradwoa Arhin are the complainants.

He said Kow-Assifuah, the accused person, was a resident of Kasoa Crispo City and that the National Police Intelligence Directorate had information that he was posing as a medical doctor online.

He was basically luring ladies, had intimate relationship with them and thereafter collected monies from them under the pretext of securing travelling documents.

Chief Inspector Alorwu said on June 6, 2025, at about 1530 hours, the accused person was arrested at his hideout at Kasoa Crispo City when he planned a meeting with another victim.

Kow-Assifuah, who posed as a doctor, was found dressed in a white lab coat, with stethoscopes around his neck.

He led the police to his house and upon a search, they found a pair of scissors, three drips, five syringes, two sample bottles, one plaster, and five bottles of canine distemper adenovirus type 2 parainfluenza parvovirus vaccines.

Others were a Ghanaian passport bearing the name of Madam Tete and a cash sum of GH¢8,500.00.

During interrogation the accused confirmed he collected GH¢8,500.00, GH¢25,000.00 and GHC2000.00 from Mesdames Tete, Boateng and Arhin, respectively, under the pretext of securing travelling visas to Europe and America, to which he failed, the court heard.

Investigation further revealed that Kow-Assifuah collected GH¢18,500.00 from Mr Bernard Ameyaw, another victim, under the pretext of securing him visa to travel to France, but failed to deliver.

The accused person, through the same modus operandi, succeeded in collecting GH¢1,500.00 from Madam Elizabeth Dadzie under the pretext of securing her visa to France. He was, therefore, charged and arraigned.

Source: GNA