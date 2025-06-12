Let your conduct reflect high esteem of Parliament – Speaker

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has charged members of Parliament (MPs) to respect the rules and regulations guiding the business of the House and refrain from any unparliamentary conduct that could tarnish the image of Parliament.

“The Parliament of Ghana is highly ranked globally. People respect us. So, we are well branded and marketed globally, and it inures to your benefit,” Speaker Bagbin noted.

Speaker Bagbin referenced instances where Ghanaian parliamentarians who contested positions outside were elected without opposition because of the high regard accorded the Parliament of Ghana.

Speaker Bagbin gave the admonition in reference to the chaotic scenes on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, over the First Deputy Speaker’s refusal to allow Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, the NPP Member of Parliament for Effiduase/Asokore to read a statement on the House.

During Tuesday’s sitting, Dr Nana Afriye drew the attention of the First Deputy Speaker, Bernard Ahiafor, who was presiding, to read a statement of urgent public interest on the floor of the House.

However, the First Deputy Speaker told the Effiduase/Assokore Legislator that the statement had not been discussed at the Leaders Conclave and that he had no prior notice.

However, Dr Nana Afriye, while seconding the motion for the adjournment of the House, tried to sneak in the statement.

The First Deputy Speaker did not take kindly to the legislator’s behaviour and ordered the Marshals of Parliament to eject Dr Nana Afriye from the Chamber.

This resulted in heated verbal exchanges between the Majority Caucus and their Minority counterpart. Members of the Minority formed a human barrier around their colleagues, preventing the Marshal from carrying out the First Deputy Speaker’s orders.

It was in reference to the aforementioned narrative that Speaker Bagbin advised the parliamentarians to respect the rules and regulations of the House and desist from undermining the authority of Parliament.

Speaker Bagbin remarked: “So, in your own interest, you have to conform to this advice. I’m getting to the end of my career, you’re now starting, and so, allow the old man to mentor you properly.”

Speaker Bagbin referenced himself who has had the opportunity to serve in various prominent positions in parliamentary associations on the continent and at the international level, respectively.

Hebin stated that he currently chaired all speakers in Africa and was also the immediate past president of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, comprising 182 parliaments.

Speaker Bagbin used the opportunity to educate the legislators about the procedures for filing a statement on the floor of the House.

The Speaker cautioned all legislators who were involved in the chaotic incident not to descend into those low levels again and thus entreated them to study the rules and regulations of the House.

