FDA cautions vendors over selling leftover foods

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Wednesday urged street food vendors to refrain from reselling leftover food to reduce the incidence of food poisoning and promote public safety.

It said the practice of repackaging leftover food for sale could expose consumers to foodborne illnesses as the repackaged food may be contaminated due to improper storage and handling.

Officials at the FDA issued the caution at a sensitisation workshop for street food vendors in Accra as part of activities to mark the 2025 World Food Safety Day.

Speaking at the event, Madam Amatu Osman Subuur, the Head of the Street Food Vending Inspection Unit, FDA, emphasised that vendors should prepare food based on the average number of customers they served to minimise leftovers and reduce the risk of food contamination.

“As vendors, you should know the average number of customers you serve daily. Cook for that number and avoid keeping food overnight to resell,” she said.

Leftover food, if not properly stored or reheated, could lead to contamination and cause foodborne illnesses, Madam Subuur said.

“The health of the consumer is paramount. You cannot compromise that for profit,” she added.

Madam Subuur reminded vendors of the importance of regular medical checkups, emphasising that all food handlers, including assistants and cooks, must undergo medical screening, at least once a year, to ensure they were fit to handle food.

“Don’t wait to fall sick before you go for screening. Make it a habit, because you’re not only protecting yourself but also the people who eat from you,” she added.

The FDA urged food vendors to cook in enclosed spaces that were free from pests and wear protective clothing such as aprons, hairnets, and gloves when cooking or serving food.

The World Food Safety Day seeks to enhance human health, safe trade, responsible agriculture, and sustainable development by increasing awareness and encouraging practical measures to avoid, detect, and manage foodborne risks.

The purpose of the Day is to increase public awareness of food safety issues, demonstrate how safe food practices can avoid foodborne diseases, and promote cooperative strategies to enhance food safety in all sectors.

The 2025 commemoration is on the theme: “Food safety: Science in action.”

Mr Roderick Daddey-Adjei, the Deputy Chief Executive, Food Division, FDA, said the Authority had adopted education as part of its enforcement strategy to enhance compliance.

He urged customers to seek hygiene permits and medical clearance from food vendors before buying street food as a protective measure.

Madam Lucy Aryeetey, a participant and Chief Executive Officer, Mama Luu’s Kitchen, said personal hygiene was an essential requirement in the food business to guarantee the safety of customers.

Foods like salads required proper handling and advised her colleagues to make cleanliness a top priority.

“I use ice cubes to keep my salad cold and prevent contamination, and wash the vegetables thoroughly with vinegar and salt,” Madam Aryeetey said.

Source: GNA