Police arrest fake doctor over fraud

The Ghana Police Service, through an intelligence-led operation, has arrested a man for impersonating a medical doctor and defrauding unsuspecting members of the public under the pretext of securing for them international traveling opportunities.

Fredrick Papa Kow-Assifuah, the suspect, was arrested by personnel of the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) Headquarters on Thursday, June 6, at Kasoa Crispo City in the Central Region.

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency on Tuesday said a search on his premises retrieved medical items including

two stethoscopes, three intravenous (IV) drips, and five syringes.

The others are two sample bottles, one roll of plaster, six bottles of vaccines, one Ghanaian passport, and a cash amount of GH¢8,500.00.

“At the time of arrest, suspect Frederick Papa Kow-Assifuah was dressed in a white lab coat, with a stethoscope around his neck and had arranged to meet another potential victim he had lured online,” the release said.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted impersonating a doctor at the United Brain Hospital at Mallam, a suburb of Accra.

He also confessed to using his fake identity to engage women online, initiating intimate relationships with them and convincing them to part with money for fake travel arrangements to Europe, it said.

“The suspect is currently in police custody, assisting investigation and will be put before court.”

Source: GNA