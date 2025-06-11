President Mahama receives Letters of Credence from five new ambassadors 

President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday received Letters of Credence of five new ambassadors accredited to Ghana at the Presidency in Accra.

Letters of Credence are official diplomatic documents presented to the President by Heads of Mission-designate, who have been nominated by their respective governments to serve as ambassadors to Ghana.

The five new envoys who presented their Letters of Credence and Letters of Recall of their respective predecessors to President Mahama, include Mr Bul Quoc Hung, the Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to Ghana, Mr Athanasios B. Kotsionis, Greece Ambassador to Ghana, and Mr Lincoln G. Downer, High Commissioner of Jamaica to Ghana.

The rest are Mr Antit Mohsen, Ambassador of Tunisia to Ghana, and Mr Edouard Nduwimana, Ambassador of Burundi to Ghana.

Receiving their Letters of Credence, President Mahama warmly welcomed each envoy to Ghana and urged them to promote bonds of friendship and cooperation between Ghana and their respective countries.

In welcoming the Vietnamese Envoy, President Mahama expressed his appreciation for the warm relations that exist between Ghana and Vietnam.

He said Ghana had been following the progress of Vietnam in terms of economic development and that he thinks that Vietnam was rapidly transforming its economy.

He noted that they were trying to do the same here in Ghana; stating that he believed that there was a lot of room for cooperation.

He said Mr Bul was coming to Accra at a time when the Government of Ghana was introducing a 24-Hour Economy Policy and that they were also implementing a reset agenda for both their governance and economy.

Mr Bul called for the deepening of Vietnam-Ghana relation, and that he looks forward to receiving the kind support from the President and the Government and People of Ghana.

President Mahama in his welcome message to Mr Athanasios Kotsionis, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece to Ghana, expressed his appreciation for the warm relation that exists between Ghana and Greece.

President Mahama said Ghana-Greece relations had been long standing even though economic relations were on the low side, stating that the figures show $31 million of imports from Greece to Ghana and $17 million of exports from Ghana to Greece, and he was sure that they could work together to build that up.

He said there were numerous Greek businessmen, who currently were investing in Ghana and that he knows that the work of the Tsakos Foundation was promoting the cultural relations between Ghana and Greece, including the establishment of the Greek School in Tema, which was providing quite good opportunities for Ghanaian children in terms of education.

Mr Kotsionis said during his tenure, he would ensure the deepening of cooperation between the nations.

President Mahama in welcoming Mr Lincoln G. Downer, High Commissioner of Jamaica to Ghana with concurrent accreditation to Nigeria, said unfortunately, despite the historic relations between Ghana and Jamaica, they two countries still do not have missions in their respective capitals.

He urged both countries to do something about it and that their two countries were joined by blood and history and that they appreciated the close relations they had developed, especially in trying to bring the cultures of their people together.

He said they had done several things in the tourism space, Pan-African Affairs, the Year of Return and Beyond Return; which many Jamaican citizens had taken a very keen interest in participating in.

He reiterated the need to develop stronger economic relations between their two countries and for the revival of the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation.

The President also extended an invitation to Jamaican businesspeople to take the advantages of the African Continental Free Trade Area, that allows African countries to trade duty-free, tariff-free with each other.

On his part, Mr Downer said Jamaican Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness was keen to strengthen the bilateral relations with Ghana in the areas of trade and investment.

“We have the largest logistics hub in the Caribbean, we have opportunities for Ghanaian investors in business process outsourcing, in logistics, in manufacturing, in ICT,” he said.

“Our stock exchange was the best performing one in the world in 2015 and 2018 and we have already signed an MoU with the Ghana Stock Exchange.”

Adding that there was the possibility of the two countries revitalizing economic cooperation in that space.

President Mahama informed the two new African envoys – Mr Antit Mohsen of Tunisia and Mr Edouard Nduwimana of Burundi, that Ghana would be seeking their support for the African Union (AU) Chair, when the position becomes vacant.

He noted that on a rotational basis, the next AU Chair was supposed to be from the West African subregion.

“Ghana is currently the Second Vice-Chair of the African Union and we’ll be contacting your Presidents in the near future because we are interested in the Chairmanship of the AU when it next becomes available because it’s geographically coming to West Africa,” he said.

Source: GNA