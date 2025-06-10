President Mahama joins Board of Global Center on Adaptation

The President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has been appointed to the Board of the Global Center for Adaptation (GCA). He has accepted the appointment.

In accepting the position he wrote: “I am deeply honoured to accept my appointment to the Board of the Global Centre on Adaptation today. Climate change is not a distant threat; it is an urgent crisis that is already undermining Africa’s development and jeopardising our collective future. As I join this esteemed institution, I will amplify the voices of African leaders and communities demanding greater investment in climate adaptation. The world must recognise that adaptation is not a choice but a necessity for our continent, which bears the brunt of climate impacts while contributing the least to its causes. To our development partners: Africa’s adaptation ambitions require your steadfast support. We call for increased financing, technology transfer, and collaborative action to build resilience across our vulnerable nations. The time for pledges has passed; the time for delivery is now. Together, we can safeguard Africa’s future and ensure that climate justice becomes a cornerstone of global solidarity.”

The GCA is an international organization working as a solutions broker to accelerate action and support for adaptation solutions. Founded on September 18, 2018, it is hosted by the Netherlands. The Center engages in policy activities, research, communications, and technical assistance to government and the private sector, policy development, research, advocacy, communications, and partnerships.

President Mahama joins a group of global leaders – including Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados; Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of Tanzania; William Samoei Ruto, President of Kenya and Hilda Heine, President of the Marshall Islands.

In a press statement copied to Ghana Business News, GCA says President Mahama’s appointment comes as the Center deepens its work across Africa through its flagship Africa Adaptation Acceleration Programme, which has shaped over $15 billion in adaptation investments in 40 countries.

The Center believes that as the world transitions from ambition to implementation, Board members like President Mahama will be central in ensuring adaptation is treated not as a cost, but as an engine of growth, equity, and resilience.

Commenting on the announcement, Macky Sall, Chair of the Global Center on Adaptation and Fourth President of Senegal said: “President Mahama’s return to leadership comes at a critical moment for Africa and the world. His deep experience, unwavering commitment to sustainable development, and proven ability to deliver impact on the ground will be a major asset to the GCA Board. Together, we will work to elevate adaptation as an economic and moral imperative, ensuring that Africa’s leadership lights the path toward a more resilient future for all.”

Professor Patrick V. Verkooijen, President and CEO of GCA, said: “President Mahama exemplifies how bold political leadership and integrated national strategies can accelerate climate adaptation. His holistic approach—combining finance innovation, agricultural resilience, youth engagement, and governance reform—will elevate our Board’s ability to translate global ambition into local impact, especially in Africa.”