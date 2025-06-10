Ghana Parliament to hear country’s position on Sahel States

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, is expected to appear before the floor of parliament to respond to a number of questions including one on Ghana’s position on the Alliance of Sahel States.

This question which stands in the name of Mr. Patrick Boamah, NPP MP for Okaikwoi Central, is among a list of questions lined up for the Foreign Minister to provide answers to.

The questions are captured in the Order Paper of parliament as part of the schedule of the house for this week.

The Foreign Minister will also be responding to other questions from various MPs with one on how many Ghanaians are affected by the Executive Order 14159 of the President of the United States titled “protecting the American people against invasion” and the measures the Ministry has put in place to ensure the safety of Ghanaians.

Mr. Ablakwa will also provide answers to the outcome of the meeting between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador of the United States regarding the 10 percent tariff imposed by the United States on Ghanaian exports.

When the Minister appears on the floor he will also be telling the house the response of Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the foreign policy of the United States of America under President Donald Trump, particularly the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement.

He will also be telling parliament the cost structure in the pricing of an ordinary Ghanaian passport and additionally provide a timeline for establishing passport offices in the remaining six regions that currently do not have them, in line with government’s commitment to expanding passport application centres.

By Eunice Menka