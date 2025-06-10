Implementing GRNMA demands could destabilise economy – Health Minister

Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Minister of Health, has cautioned that the immediate implementation of conditions of service for nurses and midwives would throw the economy off gear.

However, he assured that the Government would continue to engage health personnel to implement their conditions of service in a way that does not destabilise the national budget.

“We wish to draw attention to the fact that the conditions of service and the reference are not captured in the 2025 budget and will completely throw the economy off gear if implemented immediately in the manner it currently exists,” he stated.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr. Akandoh outlined Government’s response to the strike action by the Ghana Registered Nurses’ and Midwives’ Association (GRNMA).

The GRNMA is demanding the implementation of the 2024 Collective Agreement.

It has also asked for unpaid allowances, a 13th month salary, fuel and medical allowance, rural inventive allowance, renewal of practicing licences and the provision of uniforms.

Mr. Akandoh emphasised that the Government was mindful of the serious economic consequences of unbudgeted expenditure, noting that it wanted to avoid the financial slippages that had led to economic hardship in the past.

He outlined measures to alleviate the impact of the strike on Ghanaian patients while addressing the impasse, such as publishing a list of healthcare facilities offering nursing services and urging retired nurses and midwives to volunteer temporarily.

Mr. Akandoh expressed appreciation to nurses who had remained at post and urged others to show similar commitment to patient care.

He noted that despite efforts by various associations to salvage the situation, the GRNMA declined to participate and declared a strike on June 2, 2025.

The National Labour Commission (NLC) summoned all stakeholders to an emergency meeting on June 5, 2025, but the GRNMA failed to attend.

Consequently, the NLC took legal steps to declare the strike illegal and urged the GRNMA to end it immediately.

The Fair Wages and Salary Commission convened another meeting on Monday, June 9, 2025, with the GRNMA, the Minister of Finance, and the Minister of Health to discuss a roadmap for implementing the new conditions of service.

At the meeting, the Fair Wages and Salary Commission reiterated its directive for the GRNMA to call off the strike to facilitate continued negotiations.

Mr. Akandoh reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to engaging nurses and midwives to arrive at a mutually acceptable outcome in the interest of the public.

Mr. Thomas Nyarko Ampem, Deputy Minister of Finance, underscored the importance of nurses and midwives in healthcare delivery and reiterated the economic challenges in implementing their demands.

“The reality is that we have over 120,000 nurses, and the implementation of the current conditions of service they are demanding will have serious consequences for the budget. In fact, if we fully implement it, we are going to add in excess of two billion cedis to the compensation budget,” he explained.

“We have all committed that in our resolve to reset the economy of this country, we must maintain a 1.5 per cent primary balance surplus every year in order to bring our debt levels to sustainable levels.”

Appealing for continued dialogue, Mr. Ampem urged nurses and midwives to engage with the Government to find a balanced solution.

“We want to appeal to them to let us sit down and discuss what can be accommodated so that we can all have a win-win situation for all of us,” he said.

Source: GNA