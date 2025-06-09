Ghana Chamber of Mines appoints Kenneth Ashigbey as CEO

The Ghana Chamber of Mines has announced new leadership appointments aimed at strengthening its strategic direction and operational efficiency.

Ing. Dr. Kenneth Ashigbey has been named Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while Ahmed Dasana Nantogmah has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Both appointments took effect from June 1, 2025.

A statement issued by the Chamber and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said Dr. Ashigbey, a seasoned engineer with leadership experience across media, technology, and infrastructure, would lead the Chamber’s strategic efforts in stakeholder engagement, policy advocacy, and the overall advancement of Ghana’s mining sector.

His role will focus on steering innovation and sustainable growth within the industry.

Mr. Ahmed Nantogmah, taking up the newly established COO position, brings deep expertise in mining policy and corporate affairs.

The statement said he would be responsible for managing the Chamber’s daily operations and ensuring the effective execution of strategic initiatives.

President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Mr. Michael Edem Akafia, welcomed the appointments, describing them as a pivotal moment for the organisation.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the appointees to navigate the evolving mining landscape and champion the interests of the industry and the nation.

The Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a responsible, competitive, and development-driven mining sector for Ghana.

Source: GNA