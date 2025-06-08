Two Ghanaians currently on Interpol Red Notice

Last week after the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) declared a former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta wanted and placed him on the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol’s) Red Notice, the number of Ghanaians on that list grew to two.

The other Ghanaian is 47-year-old Alex Kwame Fuachie, born in Kumasi, wanted for manslaughter, murder, unlawful deprivation of liberty, extortion, fraud and aggravated theft.

Fuachie is wanted by The Netherlands authorities for an extremely violent robbery of a family in Bloemendaal in 2008. Being on the list indicates he has been on the run for 17 years, and is believed to be living in Amsterdam with his girlfriend simply known as Evelyn.

Late last year the OSP declared Ofori-Atta wanted and a fugitive from justice when he was unavailable in the country to answer to corruption and corruption related charges. He told the OSP he was abroad seeking medical care and would be away indefinitely. He later sued the OSP and demanded that his name be removed from the wanted list. In the suit against the OSP, Ofori-Atta argued that the OSP’s actions have caused significant damage to his reputation and personal life. He asked the court to restrain the OSP from making any further declarations against him until the legal process is fully resolved.

The OSP, in response said it remained unwavering in its commitment to enforcing the law and ensuring that Ofori-Atta answers for his role as the prime suspect in five ongoing corruption and corruption related investigations.

Last week, the OSP) has re-declared Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, a former Minister for Finance, a wanted person and a fugitive from justice. His name is hereby re-entered on the OSP’s list of wanted persons and put on the Interpol Red Notice.

Kissi Agyebeng, the Special Prosecutor, told the media his office would take all necessary legal steps to secure Ofori-Atta’s return to the jurisdiction and to answer the criminal inquiries against him.

As at Sunday June 8, 2025, there are 6,568 people on the Interpol Red Notice from around the world.

What is a Red Notice?

According to information available on the website of Interpol, a Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. It is based on an arrest warrant or court order issued by the judicial authorities in the requesting country. Member countries apply their own laws in deciding whether to arrest a person.

It contains two main types of information:

Information to identify the wanted person, such as their name, date of birth, nationality, hair and eye colour, photographs and fingerprints if available.

Information related to the crime they are wanted for, which can typically be murder, rape, child abuse or armed robbery.

Red Notices are published by INTERPOL at the request of a member country, and must comply with INTERPOL’s Constitution and Rules.

