Mahama announces plans to ban styrofoam plastic takeaway packs

President John Dramani Mahama has announced the government’s plan to ban the importation, manufacturing, and use of Styrofoam plastic takeaway packs in the country.

The President made the announcement when he formally launched the One Tree Per Child Initiative at the Kwabenya Community Senior High School in Accra, as part of activities marking World Environment Day.

The impending ban of styrofoam, a non-biodegradable material, is in response to the growing problem of waste accumulation, especially in urban areas such as Accra.

He said the fight against illegal mining, the wanton destruction of the nation’s forest, and pollution was important in order that they could hand over a good environment to their younger brothers and sisters and their children who were yet unborn.

He reiterated that one of the other things they intended to do was to ban styrofoam as a food packaging material.

“One of the most pernicious polluters is styrofoam plastic. When you go to buy your food and they put it in that white plastic something, and then you finish eating, you just dump it, that is one of the biggest polluters,” he said.

“And so, we are going to ban the importation of styrofoam plastics.

“We have to use paper packaging or aluminum foil for packaging our food.”

The President said he was informing the manufacturers and importers of styrofoam of their decision, stating that in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation, they were going to ban the importation of styrofoam and production of styrofoam in Ghana.

President Mahama said food packaging in the country would be made from paper and from aluminum material.

