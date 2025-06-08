Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources signs MoU for water exploration

The Ministry of Works, Housing, and Water Resources has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with S.E.D.A Farminc Ghana Limited, a Czech company for technical cooperation for water exploration in the country.

The company will use a technology to map out areas of groundwater to assist agencies in the water provision sector to address water supply challenges in the rural and peri-urban communities.

The project would be started from the Northern Region and some of the cities and communities that would benefit from the first phase include Tamale, Tumu, Wa, and Damongo.

The cooperation will also provide a platform for joint project development, capacity building, groundwater resource enhancement, and technology transfer.

Mr Kenneth Gilbert Adjei, the Minister of Works, Housing and Water Resources in a speech said the signing of the MoU would pave the way for smarter and more resilient water service delivery across the country.

“Today marks the beginning of a structured and forward-looking collaboration to strengthen Ghana’s water sector through technical expertise, knowledge sharing and sustainable investment.

“It is a significant milestone as we seek practical solutions to long-standing challenges in the delivery of safe, reliable and climate-resilient water supply to all.”

Mr Adjei pointed out that the sector faces numerous constraints, including limited infrastructure, the impacts of climate change, inefficient systems, and financial shortfalls.

“Government cannot address these challenges alone hence the partnership like this one is critical,” he stated.

The Minister noted that the country’s groundwater potential remains under-explored, poorly mapped and in some cases, over-exploited without adequate recharge.

“This creates an unsustainable situation that threatens the long-term viability of water sources, especially in drought-prone and climate-stressed zones.

“Through this partnership, we aim to undertake a more scientific and comprehensive mapping of groundwater aquifers, establish robust data systems for monitoring groundwater quality and yield and enhance the technical capacity of our local hydrologists and engineers,” he stated.

He said the data from the exploration would support better planning, drilling efficiency and protection of critical underground water resources.

“Reliable groundwater mapping is essential if we are to provide lasting water access in hard-to-reach areas, reduce borehole failure rates and plan water schemes that can endure climate shocks.”

Mr Adlei said also the partnership would help to explore avenues for blended financing, including concessional loans, donor support, climate funds and private capital mobilisation.

“We believe that S.E.D.A Farminc Ghana Limited’s technical and investment networks can be leveraged to develop viable project proposals and bankable concepts that will attract external funding for high-impact water projects.

“We must move towards a model where water infrastructure is not only built but sustainably maintained and where innovative financing models such as Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and results-based financing become part of our strategy,” he stated.

Mr Martin Habart, the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of the SEDA Africa Group said the signing of the agreement was a continuation of the project they had already started in the Eastern Region, with the establishment of a water treatment plant.

He said the cooperation would help establish a training centre in Accra to impart the technology to Ghanaians and that a technical taskforce team would be set up to support the Ministry and key agencies such as the Ghana Water Company Limited.

“The team will give technical advice on all the projects in the water infrastructure,” he stated.

Mr Habart assured the Ministry that they would bring the best experts to Ghana to assist to find solution to the water challenges in the country while helping to mobilise funding by working to attracting investors and donors.

The SEDA Africa were led by the Czech Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Pavel Bilek in the signing of the agreement.

Source: GNA