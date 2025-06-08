Ghana and Morocco sign visa waiver agreement

Ghana and the Kingdom of Morocco have agreed to a bilateral visa waiver arrangement that will allow Ghanaian citizens to travel to Morocco without the need for traditional visas.

The new policy, which takes immediate effect, replaces the previous visa regime with an online travel authorisation system.

Under the new arrangement, Ghanaians can apply for travel authorisation online and receive approval within 24 hours, eliminating the need for embassy appointments and physical visa processing.

The agreement was one of several outcomes of a two-day working visit to Morocco by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The pact was signed following high-level bilateral talks with Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Nasser Bourita.

The development is significant to the already existing relations between Ghana-Morocco and reflects a growing trend of intra-African mobility and cooperation.

“With existing direct flights, which will be increased following this new agreement, we expect this bilateral visa waiver policy to greatly facilitate trade, tourism, and deepen people-to-people engagements between both countries,” Mr Ablakwa said in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

He emphasised the need to make African borders bridges that fostered connectivity and economic collaboration, rather than becoming barriers.

“Diplomacy must make meaningful impact in the lives of the people we serve,” Mr Ablakwa was quoted as saying.

The visa waiver is expected to enhance commercial exchanges, cultural ties, and tourism flows between the two nations, in line with the African Union’s vision of greater continental integration.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is expected to issue further guidelines on the implementation of the online authorisation system in the coming days.

Source: GNA