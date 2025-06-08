Minister reiterates Ghana’s commitment to the values of ILO

Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, has reaffirmed Ghana’s continued commitment to the ideals and values of the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

He said this at the 113th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dr Pelpuo commended Mr Gilbert F. Houngbo, the ILO Director-General, for his timely and insightful report, which underscores the urgent need to reinforce social justice, tackle the global decent work deficits, and strengthen the capacity of Member States to respond to the evolving world of work.

He said Ghana fully aligns with the call to action in the report, particularly the emphasis on resilient labour markets, inclusive growth, and transformative social protection systems.

He said the government’s blueprint was anchored on “Building the Ghana We Want Together,” an imperative policy geared towards transforming Ghana into a hub of opportunities, innovation, and inclusive growth.

“It is a vision that aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a focus on creating sustainable jobs, reducing inequalities, and fostering economic growth,” he said.

“Employment creation is at the heart of government’s social contract with the people; a vital condition for fostering peaceful and harmonious industrial relations.”

He noted that the agenda for this year’s Conference resonates deeply with government’s priorities as Ghana transitions under a new administration with a firm focus on fiscal consolidation and economic transformation.

Dr Pelpuo said the government of Ghana therefore commits to the implementation of revolutionary and transformational policies to create sustainable, decent, and well-paying jobs.

Key amongst these policies include the 24-Hour Economy Policy: a deliberate policy to encourage and support businesses to operate 24/7 in three shifts of eight hours to boost production and promote productivity.

Others are Women’s Development Bank: a special-purpose bank to support women-owned and women-led businesses.

The rest are the National Apprenticeship Programme: a policy to generate self-employment through the provision of free technical and vocational education and training for young people in various crafts.

In addition, Dr Pelpuo mentioned Digital Jobs Initiative: an investment in partnership with the private sector to leverage ICT for the creation of jobs; and the Big Push: An initiative for rapid infrastructure development for job creation.

And the Ghana Green Jobs Initiative: An intervention to leverage green technologies for entrepreneurship.

He said the government of Ghana recognizes the challenges of population growth, labour migration and employment and acknowledge that they could not be addressed in isolation.

Dr Pelpuo said to this end, Ghana commits to fostering regional and global partnerships to share best practices, leverage resources, and create opportunity and prosperity for all.

He underscored that the ILO remains a strategic partner in Ghana’s journey towards a fairer, more inclusive world of work.

“We commend the ILO for its enduring leadership and call for continued support for Member States in implementing the outcomes of this Conference,” he stated.

“Let us leave here more determined than ever to build a world where no one is left behind, and where work is truly a source of dignity and empowerment.”

Mr Gilbert F. Houngbo, the Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), reiterated the organization’s strategic role in a changing world of work.

