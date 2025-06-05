Poultry business said to be losing its lucrativeness

Madam Betty Odoom, Market Queen at the New Takoradi poultry market, has expressed her displeasure on how unprofitable the poultry business has become.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Madam Odoom explained that the business was slowing down due to the high cost of buying the birds from the farms.

She said: “The birds are expensive from the various poultry farms where we purchase them, and so it affects our market when we bring them to sell in the market”.

“As a result, most of us have lost our business capital.”

Madam Odoom explained that previously, one could purchase a poultry bird for as low as between GH¢70 and GH¢80, but now the prices have shot up to between GH¢100.00 and GH¢150. 00.

“Most of us also run at a loss because we have no other choice than to reduce the prices drastically so people can purchase some at the end of the day,” she added.

Madam Odoom called on the authorities to relocate them to a place that would bring them closer to the main market to attract more customers for their business.

She also appealed to the government to hasten the completion of the Takoradi Market Circle Project and put measures in place to make the poultry business more attractive, particularly to the youth.

Source: GNA