Thomas Andy Owusu, aide to Wontumi convicted in galamsey bribery case

The High Court today convicted Thomas Andy Owusu, aide to NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (popularly known as Chairman Wontumi), in a corruption case tied to illegal mining licensing.

Owusu, the second accused in the case of The Republic v. Charles Bissue & Another, was convicted on his own plea after the Court accepted a plea agreement entered under section 71 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959). The charge was based on Corruption of a Public Officer and Accepting Bribe to Influence a Public Officer.

This case stems from the 2019 “Galamsey Fraud Part One” investigation by Tiger Eye PI, which implicated Owusu and then-presidential staffer Charles Bissue in facilitating illegal mining licences for bribes, bypassing official processes.

According to the agreement, Owusu will pay: A fine of 500 penalty units (equivalent to GH¢6,000), and restitution of GH¢200,000 to the state.

These penalties apply to the offence of accepting GH¢15,000 as compensation in an attempt to influence a public officer to circumvent the licensing requirements.

Following his conviction, the court struck out two additional charges — Corruption of a Public Officer and Accepting Bribe to Influence a Public Officer.

Owusu’s conviction narrows the case to focus solely on the first accused, Charles Bissue, accused of Using Public Office for Profit, contrary to section 179C(b) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). His trial will continue on 10 June 2025 with a scheduled Case Management Conference.