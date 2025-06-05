Wa court jails 25-year-old man 18 years for robbery   

The Wa Circuit Court, presided over by His Honour Jonathan Avogo, has sentenced 25-year-old Adinan Mahmoud, alias Okra, “a notorious armed robber”, to 18 years’ imprisonment in hard labour on his own plea.

He pleaded guilty to the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, to wit robbery and robbery when he appeared before the Court and was sentenced accordingly.

This was in a statement signed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Michael Toya of the Upper West Regional Public Affairs Directorate of the Ghana Police Service and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa.

The statement said Adinan Mahmoud, now a convict, was arrested on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at his hideout in Sandemuni, a suburb of Wa, following intensive intelligence-led operations carried out by the Upper West Regional Police Intelligence Directorate.

It said the convict had been on the police wanted list for a series of robberies in the Region.

The statement added that his accomplices, Abdulai Ibrahim alias Baba, and Abdula Kipo, pleaded not guilty to the charges and had since been remanded into prison and police custody, respectively to reappear in court on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

“The removal of Okra from the streets brings significant relief to residents, who can now feel more secure in their communities.

The Command remains resolute in its efforts to track down and bring to justice all individuals who pose a threat to peace and security in the Region”, the statement indicated.

Source: GNA