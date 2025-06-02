National Vaccine Institute to partner UHAS on vaccine manufacturing

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Vaccine Institute (NVI), Dr. Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey, has affirmed the Institute’s readiness to collaborate with the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in vaccine manufacturing and research.

Speaking as guest speaker at the Second Session of the Ninth Congregation of UHAS on Saturday, May 31, Dr. Sodzi-Tettey noted that while Ghana’s current focus is on producing existing vaccines, greater investment is needed in the development of new vaccines to combat emerging pathogens and future pandemics.

“This is where institutions like UHAS are essential. We must prioritise vaccine research and development to stay ahead of future public health threats,” he said.

He recounted a recent visit he led alongside a delegation from the European Union and GIZ-NVI partners to meet with the UHAS Vice Chancellor and her Vaccine Research and Development team.

“To put it mildly, we were all deeply impressed,” he said. “The visit spurred the mobilisation of initial support to strengthen R&D capacity under the EU-funded PharmaVax project.”

Dr. Sodzi-Tettey said the NVI, under the Team Europe framework, continues to work with EU partners and other stakeholders to enhance Ghana’s vaccine research infrastructure, adding that UHAS’s human capital would be vital to national vaccine goals.

He encouraged graduates to stay grounded in their values:

“You will always face choices. Choose the path that aligns with your values, even if it is harder—it is the path of excellence.”

Vice Chancellor Prof. Lydia Aziato announced the introduction of several new academic programmes for the 2024/2025 academic year.

These include: Doctor of Medical Laboratory Sciences (6-year undergraduate), Bachelor of Health Service Administration (4-year undergraduate), Combined Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Psychology with options in Clinical Psychology, Neuropsychology, and Counselling Psychology (6-year track), MPhil Midwifery, MPhil and Ph.D. in Medical Laboratory Sciences, Pharmacology, Toxicology, Pharmaceutical Chemistry, and Pharmacognosy

She also noted the launch of a Professional Practice Certificate Course (PPCC) in the School of Sports and Exercise Medicine for health club managers, fitness instructors, sports teachers, and coaches, which began in September 2024.

Additionally, the University’s Governing Council approved key policies, including: UHAS Credit Union Policy, Institutional Repository (UHASSPACE) Policy, Guidelines for the UHAS Simulation Centre, Establishment of the Directorate of Procurement and Supply

Prof. Aziato reported progress on the UHAS Main Bypass Road, awarded to First Sky Limited. The first layer of bitumen has been completed, but work stalled in January 2025, with kerb and walkway construction unfinished. She added that the Department of Urban Roads has repackaged outstanding internal roadworks and submitted the proposal to the Head Office.

Mrs. Bernice Evenunye Akosua Atsu from the School of Nursing and Midwifery, the Valedictorian, praised the Vice Chancellor and lauded the ceremony’s theme: “A Paragon Within Normalized Systemic Decay.” She decried rising moral decay, pointing to corruption and environmental harm, especially illegal mining (galamsey).

She urged fellow graduates to uphold integrity and values: adding that “Let us be resilient in adversity and strive to make a positive impact.”

A total of 957 students, mainly from sandwich and postgraduate programmes, graduated during this session, bringing the total number of UHAS graduates for the 2023/2024 academic year to 2,476. The first session in November 2024 saw 1,519 graduates.

Council Chairman Prof. Kodzo Gavua noted this was the highest number of graduates in the university’s history. Since its first graduation in July 2016, UHAS has trained over 11,000 health professionals, many of whom are serving across Ghana.

“We are committed to becoming the preferred destination for training health professionals in Ghana and Africa,” he said.

Prof. Gavua also appealed to management to enhance the experience of sandwich programme students, especially nursing mothers, and pregnant students.

