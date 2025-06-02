Mahama promises to reshape major roads in Bono Region under “Big Push” initiative

President John Dramani Mahama has promised to reshape the deplorable condition of some critical roads in the Bono Region to spur rapid socio-economic growth and development.

He said the implementation of his government’s ambitious “Big Push” road infrastructure agenda would rehabilitate Sunyani Inner and Outer city ring roads, Catholic University Road, the Berekum-Sampa Road and the Sampa-Wenchi Road.

President Mahama said the programme would also capture and reshape Odomasi-Badu Road, Kyeremasu-Gambia Number One and Gambia Number Two road, as well as Sunyani-Techiman Road, and Sunyani-Kumasi highway.

The President gave the promise when he addressed a durbar of the chief sand people of the Bono Region at the Sunyani Jubilee Park as part of his ‘Thank You Tour’ of the region.

President Mahama said funding for the implementation of the “Big Push” road infrastructure was ready, assuring that “funding will not be an excuse and contractors executing the projects will receive their money within two weeks” after they had raised their certificates.

He indicated that the Road Ministry had completed technical assessments, saying the first phase of the “Big Push” project would commence soon.

President Mahama said all the roads captured by the project would meet standards of durability, quality, and timely completion to saying reshaping those roads was significant to improve transportation, accessing healthcare delivery, as well as enhance agriculture, trade and commerce.

He said his government had plans to enhance sports development nationwide, saying regions which lacked modern sports infrastructure, including Bono and the six newly created regions would all benefit from the construction of ‘fit-for-purpose stadium’.

President Mahama said the Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang was also spearheading a market enhancement strategy to improve the nation’s market infrastructure development, saying under the strategy five modern market centers would be constructed strategic districts in the Bono Region, including Sunyani, the regional capital.

Those markets would be fully equipped with clean water and sanitation facilities, security, Daycare Centers, and digital infrastructure to empower women traders and improve economic activities.

Source: GNA