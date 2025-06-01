Wontumi files motion to review bail conditions

Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has filed a motion at an Accra High Court seeking a review of the bail conditions imposed on him by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

The application, filed, on Friday, May 30, challenges the GH₵50 million bail, which his legal team argues was excessive and intended to prevent his release.

The application requested the court to reconsider the bail terms based on the grounds outlined in the accompanying affidavit.

The court is scheduled to hear the motion on June 3, 2025, at 0900 hours.

Chairman Wontumi’s legal team is expected to present arguments seeking a reduction or modification of the current bail conditions.

The motion was submitted by Marfo & Associates, the law firm representing the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Chairman Wontumi is under investigation for various criminal offences including fraud, causing financial loss to the State and money laundering.

The criminal investigation was running concurrently with asset recovery processes to prevent further dissipation of what law enforcement agencies strongly suspect to be proceeds of crime.

The suspect was also under a second strand of investigation which was part of a larger international organised crime scheme.

Mr Antwi Boasiako was arrested on Tuesday, May 27, following a summons by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service.

