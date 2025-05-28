Dr. Clement Apaak, Deputy Minister of Education, has announced that plans to include private schools in the Free SHS policy are far advanced, with implementation set for the 2026 academic year.

“The framework has been concluded; consultations and data systems are being aligned for smooth implementation,” he stated.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra to unveil new guidelines for school placement selection, he said the integration of private schools would increase capacity and gradually phase out the double-track system.

“As part of our campaign promise, we have been working diligently to bring on board private senior high schools in the delivery of the Free SHS programme,” he said.

Dr. Apaak noted that many private schools had expressed interest and were willing to meet the required standards.

He stated that their inclusion would ensure equitable distribution of educational opportunities, particularly in areas with limited public school capacity.

The revised Computerised School Selection and Placement System now allows candidates to select seven schools, an increase from six in previous years.

The selection process runs from May 27 to June 6, 2025, with the BECE scheduled for June 11 to 18, 2025.

Candidates must choose one school from Category A, not more than two from Category B, and the rest from Category C.

TVET applicants can select all five schools from TVET institutions, following the same category distribution.

He urged parents to actively assist their children in selecting schools.

“No head of a school is permitted to fill the school selection form without the consent of the parents or guardians,” he warned.

He encouraged parents to consider Category C schools, noting they were equally as good as those in Categories A and B.

Source: GNA