Speaker refers Supreme Court nominees for vetting 

Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin, has officially referred seven Supreme Court nominees to the Appointments Committee of Parliament for thorough vetting and report, as mandated by Article 144(2) of Ghana’s 1992 Constitution.

The nominees, initially appointed by President John Dramani Mahama, will undergo rigorous scrutiny.

The Nominees as announced by the Speaker on the Floor of Parliament on Tuesday were; Justice Sir Dennis Dominic Adjei, Justice Gbiel Simon Suurbaareh, Justice Senyo Dzamefe and Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo

The others were; Justice Philip Bright Mensah, Justice Janapare Bartels-Kodwo and Justice Hafisata Amaleboba.

During the Parliamentary proceedings, Speaker Bagbin emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach, tasking the leadership of the Judiciary Committee and the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to join the Appointments Committee in vetting the nominees.

“Parliament will not stand by while members are subjected to unlawful or politically motivated persecution,” Bagbin stressed, highlighting the need for diligence in the vetting process.

This move, he explained, underscored the significance of ensuring the Supreme Court’s integrity and effectiveness.

The vetting process will be crucial in assessing the nominees’ qualifications, experience, and suitability for the esteemed positions on Ghana’s highest court.

Source: GNA