Ghana Health Service confirms rise in Mpox cases to 19 

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed 10 new Mpox cases, increasing the total to 19.

In an update, the Service stated that five patients are currently on admission, with no deaths recorded.

It indicated that the GHS remains vigilant across all 16 regions, actively monitoring infections through its surveillance system.

Regional health directorates, it noted, had activated public health measures, including contact tracing, to prevent further spread.

It assured that the GHS is working with the Health Ministry to implement necessary containment measures.

Earlier this month, Prof. Samuel Kaba Akoriyea, Director-General of GHS, stated that there was no cause for widespread alarm, as Ghana’s public health system remains vigilant, following existing protocols for detecting, managing, and controlling infectious diseases.

The GHS urged the public to maintain good hygiene, avoid close contact with symptomatic individuals, and report suspected cases to the nearest health facility.

It reaffirmed the Government of Ghana’s commitment to protecting public health, stating, “We have the capacity and expertise to manage this situation and prevent a larger outbreak.”

Mpox, it explained, is a viral disease transmitted through close contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated material, presenting symptoms such as rash, fever, headaches, muscle aches, back pain, low energy, and swollen lymph nodes.

The GHS advised frequent handwashing with soap and water or hand sanitiser, especially before and after touching sores.

It recommended wearing masks and covering lesions around others, keeping skin dry and uncovered, and disinfecting shared spaces.

The World Health Organization (WHO), it recalled, declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) last August, due to a new variant spreading in Africa.

Mpox has been recorded in over 13 African countries, marking the second WHO alert in two years.

As of last year, more than 17,000 suspected cases and 517 deaths had been reported across Africa, according to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

The WHO last year approved an Mpox vaccine, aimed at timely and increased access for millions at risk in Africa, where the latest outbreak has infected more than 20,000.

Source: GNA