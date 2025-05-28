Parliament must rise above pettiness, prioritize national interest – Speaker Bagbin 

Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Tuesday, has charged Members of Parliament (MPs) to prioritize national interest over partisan politics, saying that the institution must rise above pettiness and focus on delivering for the people.

“Parliament will not stand by while members are subjected to unlawful or politically motivated persecution. But neither will Parliament offer protection to those who seek to misuse its privileges to frustrate legitimate investigations,” he emphasized.

Mr Bagbin said when he welcomed the MPs back to parliamentary business following an Easter break recess period on Saturday March 29, 2025.

He also warned members against misconduct, stressing that “parliamentary privilege is not immunity from lawful inquiry… The immunities granted to this House and its members are designed to protect the independence of the legislature, not to obstruct justice.”

The Speaker urged members to conduct themselves with dignity, respect the rules, and prioritize committee work, saying that “a Parliament is only as strong as the strength of its committees.”

“Let us rededicate ourselves to the work ahead with patriotism, unity of purpose, and collective resolve to secure the interest of the nation,” Speaker Bagbin said, calling on members to make a worthy impact.

