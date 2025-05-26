Mahama calls for investment in educational initiatives

President John Dramani Mahama has on the occasion of the African Union (AU) Day called for investment in the educational initiatives to promote a deeper understanding of African history, culture and contributions to the world.

This, he said was not a simple task but runified courage, determination and a unified front.

The President made the appeal in a message to mark the 62nd AU Day, which is on the theme “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent Through Reparations”.

The African Union (AU) is a continental body consisting of the 55 member states that make up the countries of the African Continent.

It was officially launched in 2002 as a successor to the Organisation of African Unity (OAU, 1963-1999).

The AU Day, which is also known as Africa Day (formerly African Freedom Day and African Liberation Day) is the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity on 25 May 1963.

President Mahama said the African Union had declared 2025 as the year for Justice for Africans and People of African descent through reparations.

“As the AU champion for this critical cause, I’m deeply committed to working with you all to achieve this vital objective,” he stated.

“For too long, the legacy of slavery, colonialism and neocolonialism has cast a long shadow on the lives and progress of Africans and people of African descent.”

He noted that the historical injustices had left deep scars and reparations were not merely about financial compensation, they were about acknowledging the profound and enduring damage inflicted on their people.

The President said they were about confronting the uncomfortable truths of their past and taking concrete steps to rectify these wrongs.

“We seek justice, justice that encompasses a comprehensive range of measures, including official and unequivocal apologies from the nations and institutions responsible for perpetrating these historical injustices.”

He reiterated that addressing the crippling debt-bedding that continued to stifle economic growth in many African nations, a direct consequence of exploitation and unfair trade practices.

He said providing resources and expertise to empower African nations to achieve sustainable development and participate fully in the global economy was paramount.

President Mahama noted that returning stolen artifacts and cultural treasures that rightfully belonged to their heritage; stating that it required Africans to engage in meaningful dialogue with those responsible and to advocate tirelessly for their rights.

The President called on his colleague African leaders, civil society organizations and youth groups and members of the diaspora to join hands in this important endeavor.

“Let us work together to build a future where justice prevails, where the wounds of the past are healed and where the potential of every African and person of African descent is fully realized,” he said.

“Let Africa Day 2025 be a turning point.

Let us reaffirm our commitment to building a continent of prosperity, opportunity and equality for all our people.”

He urged his fellow African leaders to let the pursuit of reparations be a testament to their resilience, determination and unwavering belief in a brighter future.

“Happy Africa Day. Let us move together, united in purpose, towards a just and equitable future for all Africans and people of African descent.”

Source: GNA