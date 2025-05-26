Contact with cats, doubles toxoplasmosis risk in pregnant women – Study

Pregnant women in Kumasi who come into contact with cats are nearly twice as likely to contract toxoplasmosis, a potentially dangerous infection that can harm unborn babies, a new study conducted at a district-level hospital has revealed.

The research, led by Dr Bhavana Singh from the Department of Clinical Microbiology, School of Medicine and Dentistry at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) found that contact with cats and lower levels of education were major risk factors for Toxoplasma gondii infection.

The study involved 400 first-trimester pregnant women and revealed that more than half tested positive for the parasite using a highly accurate testing method.

Toxoplasmosis is often harmless in healthy adults but can lead to serious complications in pregnancy, including miscarriage, stillbirth, and birth defects.

It typically spreads through contact with infected cat faeces, contaminated soil, or undercooked meat.

The researchers discovered that rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), commonly used in some health facilities, failed to detect more than half of the cases identified by the more reliable Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) method.

This discrepancy raises concerns about the effectiveness of current prenatal screening practices.

Dr Bhavana Singh stressed the need for urgent action, saying, “pregnant women, especially those who handled cats or had limited education, deserved better protection through accurate testing and clear health education.”

The study recommended public health campaigns to raise awareness about how to avoid infection, including proper handwashing, cooking meat thoroughly, and avoiding contact with cat litter.

It also called for improved diagnostic tools in prenatal care to better safeguard the health of mothers and their babies.

The findings, published in the journal Infectious Diseases in Obstetrics and Gynecology, was a collaboration among KNUST’s Department of Clinical Microbiology, the University Hospital, and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research in Tropical Medicine.

